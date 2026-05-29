Jennifer Lopez makes candid confession about love life after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez seemingly took a subtle swipe at ex Ben Affleck while opening up about personal growth and regretting not staying single earlier in life.
While promoting her new Netflix movie Office Romance, the This Is Me… Now singer reflected on her relationship status during a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
At one point during the interview, Kimmel asked Lopez, “You're single right now?”
“I am!” she confirmed with a cheerful smile as the audience erupted into supportive cheers and applause.
“I should have done it sooner,” Lopez further expressed to the host, before adding, “I've been doing it all wrong. I've been doing it all wrong, trust me.”
During the interview, Kimmel asked the singer-actress if she would consider joining The Bachelorette as the show’s next leading lady.
“No,” she quickly responded with a shake of her head, adding, “Are you crazy! I'm not doing anything to ruin how I feel right now.”
Lopez also praised her single life as “fantastic” before opening up about the possibility of future romance.
“I'll find somebody somewhere one day if they're good enough,” the mother-of-two added.
Jennifer Lopez has been busy promoting her upcoming Netflix rom-com Office Romance, premiering June 5, alongside co-stars Betty Gilpin, Edward James Olmos, Amy Sedaris and Tony Hale.