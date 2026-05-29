News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Jennifer Lopez makes candid confession about love life after Ben Affleck split

The 'This Is Me… Now' singer reflected on her relationship status during a recent interview

Jennifer Lopez makes candid confession about love life after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez makes candid confession about love life after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez seemingly took a subtle swipe at ex Ben Affleck while opening up about personal growth and regretting not staying single earlier in life.

While promoting her new Netflix movie Office Romance, the This Is Me… Now singer reflected on her relationship status during a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

At one point during the interview, Kimmel asked Lopez, “You're single right now?”

“I am!” she confirmed with a cheerful smile as the audience erupted into supportive cheers and applause.

“I should have done it sooner,” Lopez further expressed to the host, before adding, “I've been doing it all wrong. I've been doing it all wrong, trust me.”

During the interview, Kimmel asked the singer-actress if she would consider joining The Bachelorette as the show’s next leading lady.

“No,” she quickly responded with a shake of her head, adding, “Are you crazy! I'm not doing anything to ruin how I feel right now.”

Lopez also praised her single life as “fantastic” before opening up about the possibility of future romance.

“I'll find somebody somewhere one day if they're good enough,” the mother-of-two added.

Jennifer Lopez has been busy promoting her upcoming Netflix rom-com Office Romance, premiering June 5, alongside co-stars Betty Gilpin, Edward James Olmos, Amy Sedaris and Tony Hale.

Brad Pitt's skincare brand sparks controversy over trademark infringement claims
Brad Pitt's skincare brand sparks controversy over trademark infringement claims
Bruce Springsteen leads 'ICE Out Now!' chant at North American tour show
Bruce Springsteen leads 'ICE Out Now!' chant at North American tour show
CMAT hits back at body-shaming comments after Big Weekend appearance
CMAT hits back at body-shaming comments after Big Weekend appearance
Scooter Braun shares rare insight into romance with Sydney Sweeney
Scooter Braun shares rare insight into romance with Sydney Sweeney
Park Bo-young's 'Gold Land' thrilling finale sparks season 2 question
Park Bo-young's 'Gold Land' thrilling finale sparks season 2 question
Scooter Braun addresses Taylor Swift fallout years after masters controversy
Scooter Braun addresses Taylor Swift fallout years after masters controversy
Helen Mirren sends clear message for Tom Hardy amid 'ModLand' feud speculations
Helen Mirren sends clear message for Tom Hardy amid 'ModLand' feud speculations
Suki Waterhouse joins celeb guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding
Suki Waterhouse joins celeb guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner come together for daughter Violet after medical scare
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner come together for daughter Violet after medical scare
Victoria Beckham spills beans on retirement plans while reflecting on career
Victoria Beckham spills beans on retirement plans while reflecting on career
Blake Lively posts cheeky couple moment with Ryan Reynolds amid public attention
Blake Lively posts cheeky couple moment with Ryan Reynolds amid public attention
Nicolas Cage finally explains decision to step away from famous Coppola surname
Nicolas Cage finally explains decision to step away from famous Coppola surname

Popular News

Prince Harry urged to quit African charity over 'rape and torture' claims

Prince Harry urged to quit African charity over 'rape and torture' claims

2 hours ago
King Harald provides major update amid Norwegian Royal crisis

King Harald provides major update amid Norwegian Royal crisis
3 hours ago
Which weight loss diet is best during menopause?

Which weight loss diet is best during menopause?
4 hours ago