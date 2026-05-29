Katy Perry is rewriting Justin Trudeau and not in a good way? Industry insiders drop bombshell

The romance between Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has sparked concerns among his friends regarding his political image.
The couple began dating in the summer of 2025 after sparking romance rumours in July last year, following their dinner dates in Montreal.
However, after almost 10 months of dating, Trudeau’s friends have come up with valid concerns about their romance specially after their Coachella hangout.
As per the 54-year-old politician’s friends, he looks like any guy in a midlife crisis when he cosied up to the 41-year-old singer at the festival and fear the high-profile romance is damaging his political credibility.
Critics close to Trudeau, dished out to Radar Online, "Sure, Katy has a ton of money and global fame, but Justin is a former head of state, and his name and face can open a lot of doors."
The insiders went on to say, "It's weird that he's bending his lifestyle to fit Katy's and not the other way around."
According to the tipster, this relationship is still in its first year and it has totally transformed the former prime minister's image.
"Justin thinks he can juggle being a voice of reason on the international stage and dating a larger-than-life personality like Katy," said the source, adding but that's not what's happening.
In the end, the insiders shared that Justin Trudeau is being taken less seriously than they did a year ago, when he started dating Katy Perry.