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Bad Bunny lands surprise cameo in 'Toy Story 5' after directors spot viral videos

Bad Bunny cast in 'Toy Story 5' after he posted videos of himself playing with Woody and Buzz Lightyear doll

Bad Bunny lands surprise cameo in Toy Story 5 after directors spot viral videos
Bad Bunny lands surprise cameo in 'Toy Story 5' after directors spot viral videos

Bad Bunny has landed a surprise cameo role in Toy Story 5 after the film’s director reportedly spotted photos of the rapper playing with Woody and Buzz Lightyear toys.

The 32-year-old music superstar voices Pepperoni Slice in the upcoming Toy Story sequel, with director Andrew Stanton revealing the team reached out after noticing the Puerto Rican rapper’s affection for the franchise characters.

When asked about the casting of the cameo roles at Toy Story 5’s UK launch event, Andrew explained, “They kind of come up in the moment when you're down to these one-line characters. You find some time to think, ‘Who would be perfect for this?’”

The director added, “And over the pandemic, we found out that Bad Bunny was a huge Toy Story fan.”

Andrew noted, “He was making videos with his Toy Story dolls during the pandemic. He was playing with his Buzz and Woody dolls, and he was doing all of these videos. And so we were like, ‘Maybe... it wouldn't hurt to ask him.’ And he said yes.”


Notably, it has been teased that Bad Bunny, who has also appeared in films like Bullet Train and Caught Stealing, will make a cameo as one of the “forgotten toys.”

He continued his rise as a global music star after making Super Bowl history as the first Spanish-language solo halftime headliner.

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