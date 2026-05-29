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Brad Pitt's skincare brand sparks controversy over trademark infringement claims

The 'Fight Club' actor hit with major legal tension after California-based businessman sued him for using "nealry identical name" of his brand

Brad Pitts skincare brand sparks controversy over trademark infringement claims
Brad Pitt's skincare brand sparks controversy over trademark infringement claims 

Brad Pitt is in hot water after his skincare brand, Beau Domaine, faced major legal accusations. 

The Fight Club actor established his beauty brand in 2022, which has now been in the headlines after a California-based venture accused the F1 star of using an identical brand name.

According to media reports, the founder of Beau D., Brandon Palas, filed a lawsuit for false designation of origin and common-law unfair competition under California‘s Business and Professions Code.

The businessman also urged the authorities to help him seek damages, $75,000 and argues that Pitt must stop using the name Beau Domaine to avoid infringement.

For those unaware, Palas launched his male beauty brand in 2020, two years before the F1 star found his venture, and in 2022, the actor originally named his brand as Le Domaine which they later changed to Beau Domaine.

Speaking about the lawsuit, the businessman noted, "We honour innovation, creativity and fair competition across the beauty and wellness industry. However, all brands must operate with respect for existing trademarks and consumer clarity."

"Our priority is protecting the integrity of Beau D. and ensuring that customers are not misled. We strongly believe in originality and protecting what makes Beau D. Unique," Palas told Radaronline.com.

Brad Pitt, whose brand underwent a major rebranding and repositioning effort last year, changing its name to Beau Domaine, has yet to respond to these allegations and lawsuit.

The Mr. & Mrs Smith actor has already dealt with his family matters after two of his adopted kids, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, have dropped his name.

Zahara and Maxx have officially dropped Pitt from their names, as the estrangement with their father has continued even after he finalised his divorce from the Salt actress in December 2024.    

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