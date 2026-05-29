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Park Bo-young's 'Gold Land' thrilling finale sparks season 2 question

Park Bo-young and Kim Sung-cheol starred in the survival thriller Disney+ series, 'Gold Land'

Park Bo-youngs Gold Land thrilling finale sparks season 2 question
Park Bo-young's 'Gold Land' thrilling finale sparks season 2 question

Gold Land, a survival thriller K-drama starring Park Bo-young and Kim Sung-cheol in lead roles, has ended with a tense finale.

About 'Gold Land'

The Disney+ series, which aired its last episode on May 27, is a crime drama that follows Hee-ju, played by Bo-young, a security screening agent at an airport, who accidentally gets her hands on 150 billion won worth of gold bar from a smuggling ring.

Hee-ju gets involved with various people, including loan shark employee Jang Wook (Sung-cheol), Detective Kim Jin-man (Kim Hee-won) and Director Park (Lee Kwang-soo).

The gold kicks off a storyline of chaos, betrayal and greed.

Following its release, the series garnered attention by reaching the No. 1 spot in the Korean Disney+ Top10 TV shows ranking.

Gold Land became the first crime genre series for Bo-young, who has drawn a global fanbase due to her gentle image.

Moreover, the undeniable chemistry between Sung-cheol and Bo-young became a key selling point to an otherwise violent and dark series.

Will there be a Season 2 for 'Gold Land'?

While the main storyline surrounding the smuggled gold reaches a conclusion in the last episode of Gold Land, the ending has still left a few wounds open and some unresolved tensions, prompting the audience to question the possibility of Season 2.

As fans await some confirmation, Disney+ has not officially announced a second season of the K-drama as of yet.

The ending of Gold Land hints that the fallout from the gold-smuggling operation may continue affecting the surviving characters; hence, a possibility of a Season 2 remains strong.

Watch 'Gold Land' trailer here:



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