CMAT hits back at body-shaming comments after Big Weekend appearance 

Irish singer-songwriter CMAT has made a vulnerable admission about the body-shaming abuse she faced after her performance at Radio 1's Big Weekend.
The Stay For Something singer shared that while she was distancing herself from social media platforms to prioritise her mental health, she had to address the online comments about her weight as the discourse was too "large" to ignore.
CMAT, whose real name is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, performed on the main stage of Big Weekend on Sunday evening, before headliner Olivia Dean.
She opened up about the latest body-shaming abuse in an Instagram post on Thursday, saying she felt she needed to "wade in and speak for myself" after experiencing some "difficult" days.
"It is literally so boring for me, a gorgeous genius, to keep having to yap on about how horribly I am treated because of my body," she wrote.
The Aw, Shoot! singer said she would "love to stop" talking about it but can't, "because it keeps happening, at an accelerating and worsening pace as I become more famous".
Comments have been disabled on videos of CMAT's performance at Big Weekend on Radio 1's Instagram, something that the other artists did not have to deal with.
CMAT also shared screenshots of a Substack essay by a fan called "Front Row Feels", which she says has "really has summed up a lot of what is causing my deep sadness".
The essay compared how she's treated with fellow Big Weekend acts Zara Larsson and Olivia Dean.
CMAT concluded her lengthy statement, reading, "With deep sadness- cmat."
Moreover, during her Sunderland set, CMAT reminded the crowd of how people left "very nasty comments" about her physical appearance after she played the festival in 2024.
"It's crazy because I'm actually very sexy, she said, before launching into her hit 'Take A Sexy Picture Of Me', which calls out the extreme beauty standards women face.