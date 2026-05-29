Scooter Braun addresses Taylor Swift fallout years after masters controversy

Scooter Braun is breaking his silence on everything from his bitter history with Taylor Swift.
The former manager of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Kanye West — rarely gives interviews these days, but opened up on Suzy Weiss’ “Second Thought” podcast about Swift, Justin Bieber, Kanye West and his new romance with Sydney Sweeney.
Braun shared about the Lover singer, “[I] went from being like, loved and appreciated for over a decade to literally a villain the next night. I don’t want to go into that, but I will say something that will really sum it up that I don’t know if I’ve ever really said.”
He added, “I don’t know Taylor Swift. I think I’ve met her in my life three times. I have never had a substantial conversation with her in my life.”
Braun said he always respected Swift and was excited about the possibility of working with her after acquiring her former label.
Reflecting on the backlash that followed, he said the experience taught him valuable lessons and stressed that, despite public perception, the two barely knew each other and never had a personal feud.
Notably, Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's feud began in June 2019 after Braun’s Ithaca Holdings bought Big Machine Label Group for $300 million.
Swift publicly condemned the deal, calling Braun a "manipulative bully" who stripped her of her life's work.