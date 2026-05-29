News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Scooter Braun addresses Taylor Swift fallout years after masters controversy

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's feud began in June 2019 after Braun’s Ithaca Holdings bought Big Machine Label Group for $300 million

Scooter Braun addresses Taylor Swift fallout years after masters controversy
Scooter Braun addresses Taylor Swift fallout years after masters controversy

Scooter Braun is breaking his silence on everything from his bitter history with Taylor Swift.

The former manager of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Kanye West — rarely gives interviews these days, but opened up on Suzy Weiss’ “Second Thought” podcast about Swift, Justin Bieber, Kanye West and his new romance with Sydney Sweeney.

Braun shared about the Lover singer, “[I] went from being like, loved and appreciated for over a decade to literally a villain the next night. I don’t want to go into that, but I will say something that will really sum it up that I don’t know if I’ve ever really said.”

He added, “I don’t know Taylor Swift. I think I’ve met her in my life three times. I have never had a substantial conversation with her in my life.”

Braun said he always respected Swift and was excited about the possibility of working with her after acquiring her former label.

Reflecting on the backlash that followed, he said the experience taught him valuable lessons and stressed that, despite public perception, the two barely knew each other and never had a personal feud.

Scooter Braun addresses Taylor Swift fallout years after masters controversy

Notably, Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's feud began in June 2019 after Braun’s Ithaca Holdings bought Big Machine Label Group for $300 million.

Swift publicly condemned the deal, calling Braun a "manipulative bully" who stripped her of her life's work.

Helen Mirren sends clear message for Tom Hardy amid 'ModLand' feud speculations
Helen Mirren sends clear message for Tom Hardy amid 'ModLand' feud speculations
Suki Waterhouse joins celeb guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding
Suki Waterhouse joins celeb guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner come together for daughter Violet after medical scare
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner come together for daughter Violet after medical scare
Victoria Beckham spills beans on retirement plans while reflecting on career
Victoria Beckham spills beans on retirement plans while reflecting on career
Blake Lively posts cheeky couple moment with Ryan Reynolds amid public attention
Blake Lively posts cheeky couple moment with Ryan Reynolds amid public attention
Nicolas Cage finally explains decision to step away from famous Coppola surname
Nicolas Cage finally explains decision to step away from famous Coppola surname
Katie Price’s case regarding missing husband takes unexpected twist
Katie Price’s case regarding missing husband takes unexpected twist
Taylor Swift’s biggest post-marriage decision accidentally hinted by Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift’s biggest post-marriage decision accidentally hinted by Travis Kelce
Henry Cavill starrer 'Voltron' unique release strategy revealed
Henry Cavill starrer 'Voltron' unique release strategy revealed
Ryan Reynolds avoids Blake Lively in the spotlight over 'polarising' image?
Ryan Reynolds avoids Blake Lively in the spotlight over 'polarising' image?
Zac Brown, Kendra Scott exchanged vows in intimate Greece wedding
Zac Brown, Kendra Scott exchanged vows in intimate Greece wedding
Gayle King recounts catching her husband cheating with close pal
Gayle King recounts catching her husband cheating with close pal

Popular News

Indian Bike Driving 3D May 2026 cheat codes for exciting rewards

Indian Bike Driving 3D May 2026 cheat codes for exciting rewards

16 minutes ago
Russian drone hits Romanian apartment building, injuring two residents

Russian drone hits Romanian apartment building, injuring two residents
2 hours ago
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 draws attention with Korean war storyline

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 draws attention with Korean war storyline

2 hours ago