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Rihanna-Kendall Jenner ‘secret war’ over A$AP Rocky exposed by insiders

Here’s why RiRi will never forgive the reality TV star

Rihanna-Kendall Jenner ‘secret war’ over A$AP Rocky exposed by insiders
Rihanna-Kendall Jenner ‘secret war’ over A$AP Rocky exposed by insiders

The industry insiders are exposing brewing "secret war" between Rihanna and Kendall Jenner in connection with A$AP Rocky.

RiRi's deep-seated bad blood toward the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is no secret as latter and the rapper were once romantically linked in 2016 and 2017 before he and the Diamonds hitmaker began dating.

Now, sources dished out to Radar Online, that Jenner still privately considers Rocky the one romance she never truly got over and a fed up Rihanna has reportedly delivered a blunt warning to the supermodel, stay away from her man.

The Fenty Beauty founder has also made it clear that the 37-year-old rapper should cut ties entirely.

The problem is that Jenner won't take the hint, the insider revealed, adding that she still texts him and tries to get in contact.

In short, the 30-year-old reality star’s totally oblivious to the drama she's causing for him at home or another possibility is that she just doesn't care how much chaos she causes.

As per Rocky, his loyalty is 100 percent with the Grammy-winning singer, with whom he shares three children, but at the same time he does feel bad for Kendall Jenner.

"So it's a pretty awkward situation for him," said the source, in the end, adding that but if it comes down to it, Rocky will have the 38-year-old singer's back for sure.

It’s worth mentioning here that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky started dating in 2020 and share three children, two sons and a daughter.



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