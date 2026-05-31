Matt Brown mysteriously dies at age of 42

Matt Brown, the youngest son of the Brown family, has died at the age of 42, in Washington on Saturday, May 30.
The Alaskan Bush People star, whose death is under investigation, was said to be dead by suicide.
The eldest son of the Brown family, who featured on Discovery’s famous channel, was found by his brother, Solomon Isaiah “Bear” Brown.
The late star’s brother revealed on his Instagram account recently, saying, "They found a body in the river a few hours ago, and it was positively identified as being Matt."
In a video post, he added, "I would have never suspected he would have hurt himself, honestly.
“He struggled for a long time, as I've mentioned, and I worried he was going to end up, like, OD'd or something like that. I didn't think he would hurt himself."
He went on to say, "It does look as though the injury is self-inflicted.
"Obviously, the coroner and stuff still has to look at him and stuff, but I thought that y'all guys should know that it is him."
Matt Brown, who has a history of substance abuse, is survived by his mother, Ami Brown, and his siblings Joshua, Solomon, Gabriel, Noah, Bird, and Rain.