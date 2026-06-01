News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Foster Sylvers loses cancer battle at 64

Foster Emerson Sylvers was known for hits like 'Boogie Fever'

Foster Sylvers loses cancer battle at 64
Foster Sylvers loses cancer battle at 64

Foster Emerson Sylvers, who comes from the legendary musical family, The Sylvers, known for hits like Boogie Fever, passed away at age 64 after losing a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.

The former child star, who rose to fame in the 70s, died in hospice, according to TMZ. His brother Leon Sylvers III confirmed the sad news.

Moreover, following his departure, Foster's daughter Erin Sylvers also shared a photo of her late father on Facebook and captioned, “Rest well, Daddy. I love you so much.”

Born on February 25, 1962, Sylvers first came to the world’s attention with his hit debut album at the age of only 11.

Working with older brother and producer Leon Sylvers, the late R&B child star immediately hit the top 10 with Misdemeanor, and followed with a hit cover of the 50s classic song, Hey Little Girl.

TMZ
TMZ

It’s worth mentioning here that Foster Emerson Sylvers is survived by his extensive family, including his siblings.

Sadly, this is not the first loss for the Sylvers siblings as his brother Edmund Sylvers died in 2004 from lung cancer.

Later, his youngest brother, Christopher Sylvers, died in 1985 at age 18.

Matt Brown mysteriously dies at age of 42
Matt Brown mysteriously dies at age of 42
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner are officially married: First wedding photos revealed
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner are officially married: First wedding photos revealed
Rihanna-Kendall Jenner ‘secret war’ over A$AP Rocky exposed by insiders
Rihanna-Kendall Jenner ‘secret war’ over A$AP Rocky exposed by insiders
Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz dual wedding plans bombshell revealed
Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz dual wedding plans bombshell revealed
Rod Stewart halts Las Vegas shows after unexpected health setback
Rod Stewart halts Las Vegas shows after unexpected health setback
Kelsey Parker expecting baby No. 3, first with boyfriend Will Lindsay
Kelsey Parker expecting baby No. 3, first with boyfriend Will Lindsay
D4vd: Google engineer charged with insider trading over $1 million bet on singer
D4vd: Google engineer charged with insider trading over $1 million bet on singer
Jay-Z breaks his silence on rap beefs with Kanye West, Drake during 2026 Roots Picnic
Jay-Z breaks his silence on rap beefs with Kanye West, Drake during 2026 Roots Picnic
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make NYC appearance amid renewed Taylor Swift saga
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make NYC appearance amid renewed Taylor Swift saga
Niall Horan recalls final meeting with Liam Payne before singer's devastating death
Niall Horan recalls final meeting with Liam Payne before singer's devastating death
Brad Pitt enjoys cozy outing with Ines de Ramon amid ongoing family rift
Brad Pitt enjoys cozy outing with Ines de Ramon amid ongoing family rift
Megan Thee Stallion scores major win in defamation case against Milagro Cooper
Megan Thee Stallion scores major win in defamation case against Milagro Cooper

Popular News

Meta expands wearable ambitions with AI pendant, new smart glasses

Meta expands wearable ambitions with AI pendant, new smart glasses
2 hours ago
Discipline behind Tiger Shroff’s insane physique routine revealed

Discipline behind Tiger Shroff’s insane physique routine revealed
3 hours ago
Jill Biden speaks out on Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis after leaving White House

Jill Biden speaks out on Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis after leaving White House
4 hours ago