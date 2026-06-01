Foster Sylvers loses cancer battle at 64

Foster Emerson Sylvers, who comes from the legendary musical family, The Sylvers, known for hits like Boogie Fever, passed away at age 64 after losing a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.
The former child star, who rose to fame in the 70s, died in hospice, according to TMZ. His brother Leon Sylvers III confirmed the sad news.
Moreover, following his departure, Foster's daughter Erin Sylvers also shared a photo of her late father on Facebook and captioned, “Rest well, Daddy. I love you so much.”
Born on February 25, 1962, Sylvers first came to the world’s attention with his hit debut album at the age of only 11.
Working with older brother and producer Leon Sylvers, the late R&B child star immediately hit the top 10 with Misdemeanor, and followed with a hit cover of the 50s classic song, Hey Little Girl.
It’s worth mentioning here that Foster Emerson Sylvers is survived by his extensive family, including his siblings.
Sadly, this is not the first loss for the Sylvers siblings as his brother Edmund Sylvers died in 2004 from lung cancer.
Later, his youngest brother, Christopher Sylvers, died in 1985 at age 18.