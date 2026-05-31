Dua Lipa, Callum Turner are officially married: First wedding photos revealed

It’s confirmed now Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are officially married!
The 30-year-old singer and the 36-year-old actor got married during an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, May 31, as reported by PEOPLE.
For her big day, Lipa wore a white skirt suit and gloves, as well as an oversized white hat, and wore white heels.
The Houdini hitmaker clutched a yellow bouquet in her hands.
Turner, on the other hand, donned a very fancy navy suit and tie.
The newly wed couple, who were joined by a close family before jumping into the back of a black cab, had a ceremony that only lasted 30-40 minutes.
Ahead of the lavish ceremony, a big party in Sicily's capital Palermo will also take place, which will begin next week from Thursday to Saturday.
The ceremony itself will take place at the 17th-century Villa Valguarnera, an idyllic town ten miles away from the capital.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, who started dating in January 2024, got engaged last year.
The engagement news was confirmed by the singer herself after weeks of speculation in an interview with British Vogue in June 2025.
At that time, the Levitating songstress said at the time that she was hoping to tie the knot after completing her world tour.