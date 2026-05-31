News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner are officially married: First wedding photos revealed

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner are officially married: First wedding photos revealed
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner are officially married: First wedding photos revealed

It’s confirmed now Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are officially married!

The 30-year-old singer and the 36-year-old actor got married during an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, May 31, as reported by PEOPLE.

For her big day, Lipa wore a white skirt suit and gloves, as well as an oversized white hat, and wore white heels.

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner are officially married: First wedding photos revealed

The Houdini hitmaker clutched a yellow bouquet in her hands.

Turner, on the other hand, donned a very fancy navy suit and tie.

The newly wed couple, who were joined by a close family before jumping into the back of a black cab, had a ceremony that only lasted 30-40 minutes.

Ahead of the lavish ceremony, a big party in Sicily's capital Palermo will also take place, which will begin next week from Thursday to Saturday.

The ceremony itself will take place at the 17th-century Villa Valguarnera, an idyllic town ten miles away from the capital.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, who started dating in January 2024, got engaged last year.

The engagement news was confirmed by the singer herself after weeks of speculation in an interview with British Vogue in June 2025.

At that time, the Levitating songstress said at the time that she was hoping to tie the knot after completing her world tour.

Rihanna-Kendall Jenner ‘secret war’ over A$AP Rocky exposed by insiders
Rihanna-Kendall Jenner ‘secret war’ over A$AP Rocky exposed by insiders
Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz dual wedding plans bombshell revealed
Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz dual wedding plans bombshell revealed
Rod Stewart halts Las Vegas shows after unexpected health setback
Rod Stewart halts Las Vegas shows after unexpected health setback
Kelsey Parker expecting baby No. 3, first with boyfriend Will Lindsay
Kelsey Parker expecting baby No. 3, first with boyfriend Will Lindsay
D4vd: Google engineer charged with insider trading over $1 million bet on singer
D4vd: Google engineer charged with insider trading over $1 million bet on singer
Jay-Z breaks his silence on rap beefs with Kanye West, Drake during 2026 Roots Picnic
Jay-Z breaks his silence on rap beefs with Kanye West, Drake during 2026 Roots Picnic
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make NYC appearance amid renewed Taylor Swift saga
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make NYC appearance amid renewed Taylor Swift saga
Niall Horan recalls final meeting with Liam Payne before singer's devastating death
Niall Horan recalls final meeting with Liam Payne before singer's devastating death
Brad Pitt enjoys cozy outing with Ines de Ramon amid ongoing family rift
Brad Pitt enjoys cozy outing with Ines de Ramon amid ongoing family rift
Megan Thee Stallion scores major win in defamation case against Milagro Cooper
Megan Thee Stallion scores major win in defamation case against Milagro Cooper
Alexandra Grant reflects on every stage of her relationship with Keanu Reeves
Alexandra Grant reflects on every stage of her relationship with Keanu Reeves
Clive Davis hospitalised in NYC following respiratory concerns
Clive Davis hospitalised in NYC following respiratory concerns

Popular News

Discipline behind Tiger Shroff’s insane physique routine revealed

Discipline behind Tiger Shroff’s insane physique routine revealed
9 minutes ago
Jill Biden speaks out on Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis after leaving White House

Jill Biden speaks out on Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis after leaving White House
2 hours ago
Meghan Markle’s dad set to make major decision after life-saving leg amputation

Meghan Markle’s dad set to make major decision after life-saving leg amputation
52 minutes ago