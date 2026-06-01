'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson breaks silence on Rue's tragic fate in series' finale

Sam Levinson has reacted to Zendaya's character Rue's ill-fated end in the Euphoria season 3 finale episode.
As the superhit series came to an end, the director of the show broke his silence after receiving unconventional hate over the tragic deaths of the main characters in the series.
On Sunday, May 31st, in a segment, Levinson, 41, described that, "The honest ending is that people like Rue don’t make it."
"People relapse and they f*** up. They’re not ready to get clean. And they weren’t dying like they are now with the influx of fentanyl into this country," he explained.
Levinson further shared, "I could say with absolute certainty that if I were going through what I went through when I was younger now, then I wouldn’t be here either."
Angus Cloud, who played Fezco Fez O’Neill, a kindhearted drug dealer and close friend to Rue, initially passed away in July 2023. The creator chose to honour him by keeping his character alive in the show.
Calling the finale "an honest ending," he also showered praise on Zendaya for gracefully performing her character, Rue, explaining the ill-fated death of her role, saying, "Zendaya's performance has been so wonderful."
"In the end, I wanted to tell an honest story about addiction. I also wanted to tell a story about grief and the emotional turmoil that it can create," he said.
During the Sunday, May 31st episode, Alamo, portrayed by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, killed Rue by spiking the drugs he gave her with fentanyl.
Before Zendaya's farewell in the show, Jacob Elordi played as Nate Jacob, who tragically died at the hands of the drug dealers in the second-to-last episode of the show.
Euphoria was released in 2019, and it has not been revealed whether season four will premiere or not.