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Ronald LaPread dies at 75: Legendary musician's cause of death revealed

The Commodores co-founder passed away in Auckland, New Zealand, his daughter confirmed the death

Ronald LaPread dies at 75: Legendary musicians cause of death revealed
Ronald LaPread dies at 75: Legendary musician's cause of death revealed   

Ronald LaPread died at the age of 75! 

The legendary bassist passed away on Sunday, May 31st, after suffering from a "sudden medical event" in Auckland, New Zealand.

Notably, the NZHerald reported that the Commodores' co-founder's death was confirmed by his daughter, Soraya LaPread, who is also a music producer.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I must announce that my father, Ronald LaPread, has passed," the grieving daughter announced her father's death via Instagram stories.

She continued, "We were the best daddy-daughter duo, if you know my Dad. I am devastated. A piece of me is gone from this world. I have never felt a pain so deep in my life. It's because he loved me so unconditionally and so deeply that the loss is indescribable. Please pray for my Dad to be in the highest heaven. @ronaldlapread Do as he did and be kind to each other."

P.C. Soraya LaPread/Instagram Stories
P.C. Soraya LaPread/Instagram Stories 

As the musician's death news broke, several close pals of the deceased artist began pouring in their heartfelt tributes on social media.

A music producer, Ruby Fainaa wrote, "I will never forget rocking up to a session at Soraya's house and for some reason bringing a bass guitar with me. I knocked on the door, big case in the other hand, and none other than Ronald LaPread answered the door, rest in peace, Ronald."

For those unaware, Ronald LaPread co-founded the Commodores with Lionel Richie, Walter "Clyde" Orange, Thomas McClary, William King, and Milan Williams after they met as students at the Tuskegee Institute, which later became known as Tuskegee University, in Tuskegee, Alabama.  

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