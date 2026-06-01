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Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant share sweet details about their romance

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves have been romantically linked since 2019

Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant share sweet details about their romance
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant share sweet details about their romance

Keanu Reeves has offered a rare glimpse into his relationship with Alexandra Grant.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the 2026 MOCA Gala in Los Angeles, the couple reflected on how their art has evolved since they started dating, with Reeves enthusiastically agreeing when asked if Grant is “easy to love.”

Asked if Grant, 53, is “easy to love,” the John Wick star didn’t hesitate to answer, “Yes!”

“That's a big question,” Grant, whose work has been exhibited in galleries across the country, told the outlet.

She added, “I would say that all painting is autobiographical, even though maybe even in abstraction it doesn't look like there's a big narrative, but I would definitely say that my paintings become happier.”

“It's undeniable,” she remarked, saying that being with Reeves has infused her art with more joy, “I have to admit that.”

The Ballerina star shared a more reserved response, admitting, “I don't know if it has.”

Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant share sweet details about their romance

To note, Grant and Reeves have been romantically linked since 2019.

They first connected on a professional level with the book Ode to Happiness, which Reeves wrote and Grant illustrated.

They co-founded a publishing house and went public with their relationship two years later.

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