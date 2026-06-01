Blake Lively at Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding? Insiders reveal chances

Whenever we discuss the upcoming coming wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and who will be in attendance; there’s always one name that pops in mind, Blake Lively.
Since, the actress’ legal battle with her It Ends with Us costar, Justin Baldoni has ended, the attention has once again focused on the status of one of Hollywood’s most talked-about friendships.
Industry insiders, in this regard, suggested a very clear answer, indicating that the door may once again be open for the Gossip Girl alum.
“I think there’s a far greater chance of [Blake being invited] now that the case is settled,” an insider told Page Six this week, adding, “As evidenced by the Met Gala, Blake is ready to be back out there.”
According to the confidant, Lively will be there with bells if she is invited, but that’s a huge “if”.
However, the tipster, in the end, tattled that no official guest list has been released yet.
Lively and Swift go way back when it comes to friendship; they had been friends for about 11 years, however, the 38-year-old actress’ 2024 legal battle with her costar changed everything between her and the 36-year-old singer.
The Fate of Ophelia songstress had become unintentionally involved in the It Ends with Us lawsuit, creating distance between the former close friends.
As for the much-awaited wedding, whether Blake Lively is invited or not, Taylor Swift is set to marry Travis Kelce on July 3, 2026.