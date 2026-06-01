Joe Negri’s death marks end of an era for 'Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood' fans

Joe Negri, best known for his role as “Handyman” on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, has died at the age of 99.
Fred Rogers Productions confirmed that Negri, widely known as Handyman Negri on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, passed away at age 99 shortly before reaching his 100th birthday.
Later, his oldest daughter, Lisa Negri, said her father died Saturday of natural causes, Trib Live reported.
Known for his contributions to broadcasting and music, Negri was a beloved television personality for countless children.
Throughout his long run on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Negri became a beloved fixture in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe.
While he enjoyed a successful music career, Negri achieved national fame through his role as Handyman Negri on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, appearing across all 31 seasons.
“The handyman doesn’t just fix things — he also fixes problems. I hope children see me as someone they can trust,” he said of his character.
Negri once revealed that he was hesitant to accept the role until Fred Rogers personally encouraged him to become part of the show.
“I got a call, and he said, ‘Hey Joe, how would you like to come on my new show and be the handyman?'” Negri told WQED back in 2018.
He added at that time, “I said, ‘Oh Fred, you’re kidding! I’m not a handyman at all! I don’t even know how to nail a nail straight!’ He said, ‘Don’t worry about a thing, it’s just gonna be pretend. And it was pretend, and it was wonderful, and it lasted for 35 years!”
As the series evolved, Negri’s role expanded, with his character operating Negri’s Music Shop and sharing the screen with renowned musicians such as Wynton Marsalis, Johnny Costa and Yo-Yo Ma.