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'Euphoria' cast member makes shocking claims over intimate scenes

'Euphoria' star has revealed she feared she'd lose her part in the HBO series

Euphoria star makes shocking claims over intimate scenes
'Euphoria' star makes shocking claims over intimate scenes

Euphoria star Alexa Demie has revealed she feared losing her role as Maddy Perez if she declined to film nude or intimate scenes.

The actress, who has starred in the series since its 2019 debut, made the comments as the show continues to face criticism over its graphic content and nudity.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Alexa said, “I thought that if I said no to doing them [sex scenes], then I wouldn't have the part.”

She went on to say, “Not because anyone ever said that to me, but because I was so young and I didn't know.”

Reflecting on a scene that left her uneasy, Alexa recalled realizing afterward that she wasn’t comfortable with how it felt.

The Waves star mentioned, “Once I did it, I realised, 'OK, I don't love how this feels.”

Euphoria cast member makes shocking claims over intimate scenes

Alexa revealed that she voiced her discomfort to the production team, who reacted empathetically and respected her wishes moving forward.

Her remarks follow warnings from some industry observers that Sydney Sweeney may face typecasting if provocative characters continue to dominate her screen career.

Notably, the third and final series of HBO's Euphoria has seen Sydney's character Cassie become an OnlyFans model, with divisive scenes seeing her dress up as a baby and a cat. 

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