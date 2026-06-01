James Van Der Beek’s ex wife Heather McComb remarries after his death

Heather McComb, ex-wife of James Van Der Beek, has reportedly remarried three months after the actor’s death at 48, and 16 years after their divorce.
Daily Mail has obtained striking photos from the intimate Missoula, Montana ceremony by Dennis Webber Photography, which McComb, 49, also shared on Instagram to confirm her marriage.
“Yesterday @scottmichaelcampbell and I under the covenant of God got officially married by my beautiful sister [Essence Atkins surrounded] by the people we love most in the world in our most favorite city Missoula Montana,” she wrote to her more than 15,400 followers.
McComb continued, “Our hearts are full and humbled by all of the love that we were surrounded by. God is so good.”
She concluded her post, “Thank you to all of our family and friends who traveled from all over the country to be with us. Thank you Jesus the way maker miracle worker!"
McComb was married to Van Der Beek, who shot to fame playing Dawson Leery on the show Dawson's Creek, died February 11 after battling stage 3 colorectal cancer, from 2003 to 2011.
Van Der Beek, best known for Varsity Blues, One Tree Hill and CSI: Cyber, shared six children with wife Kimberly, 44, whom he married in 2010, the same year he and McComb split