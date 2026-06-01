News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Bhumi Pednekar hints at joining politics: 'Serving my country is....'

Pednekar’s late father Satish Pednekar was a prominent politician

Bhumi Pednekar hints at joining politics: Serving my country is....
Bhumi Pednekar hints at joining politics: 'Serving my country is....'

Bhumi Pednekar has hinted at a possible entry into politics.

During her appearance at an event organized by NDTV Marathi “Manch" on the women’s empowerment of Maharashtra, the 36-year-old actress was asked about joining politics.

According to the Bhakshak star, whose late father Satish Pednekar was a prominent politician, revealed that she is open to exploring other ways to make a bigger difference in the future.

“Serving my country is in my blood. No matter what form that service takes, I will always embrace it,” said Pednekar, adding that she is trying to do that through the stories she tells.


“If I get an opportunity in the future to contribute in a deeper and more meaningful way, then why not?),” said the The Lady Killer actress shared, adding that her ideology has always been very simple—she wants to serve her country as much as she can.

The Thank You for Coming performer, in the end, noted, “Even the work I do off-screen is driven by the same belief. That is who I am. Whatever form it may take, my intention remains the same.”

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in the crime thriller series Daldal, is set to star alongside Imran Khan in Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, a romantic comedy drama slated to be released on Netflix.

Ranveer Singh's ban: Film Body's controversial decision hit by court challenge
Ranveer Singh's ban: Film Body's controversial decision hit by court challenge
Katrina Kaif rewinds May memories in heartfelt photo dump: 'Been amazing'
Katrina Kaif rewinds May memories in heartfelt photo dump: 'Been amazing'
Bobby Deol finally addresses speculation of conflict with Alia Bhatt
Bobby Deol finally addresses speculation of conflict with Alia Bhatt
Discipline behind Tiger Shroff’s insane physique routine revealed
Discipline behind Tiger Shroff’s insane physique routine revealed
‘Obsession’ wins Bollywood over with massive praise
‘Obsession’ wins Bollywood over with massive praise
Ranveer Singh reacts to Arsenal's historic run, avoids 'Don 3' controversy
Ranveer Singh reacts to Arsenal's historic run, avoids 'Don 3' controversy
'Brown' trailer: Karisma Kapoor sparks buzz as disturbed cop chasing serial killer in Kolkata
'Brown' trailer: Karisma Kapoor sparks buzz as disturbed cop chasing serial killer in Kolkata
Varun Dhawan makes major legal move to protect his identity amid rising deepfake threat
Varun Dhawan makes major legal move to protect his identity amid rising deepfake threat
Kiara Advani reveals strict on-set rule imposed by 'Toxic' director Geetu Mohandas
Kiara Advani reveals strict on-set rule imposed by 'Toxic' director Geetu Mohandas
Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan reveal first pregnancy after 4 years of marriage
Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan reveal first pregnancy after 4 years of marriage
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set to arrive sooner than expected
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set to arrive sooner than expected
Amitabh Bachchan resumes work following shocking health scare rumours
Amitabh Bachchan resumes work following shocking health scare rumours

Popular News

Nvidia CEO dines with SK Hynix, Samsung execs in Taipei after chip launch

Nvidia CEO dines with SK Hynix, Samsung execs in Taipei after chip launch

51 minutes ago
Pedro Pascal sends fans into frenzy with special Pride Month post

Pedro Pascal sends fans into frenzy with special Pride Month post
an hour ago
Iran halts US talks, threatens Strait of Hormuz shutdown after Lebanon strikes

Iran halts US talks, threatens Strait of Hormuz shutdown after Lebanon strikes
4 hours ago