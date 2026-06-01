Bhumi Pednekar hints at joining politics: 'Serving my country is....'

Bhumi Pednekar has hinted at a possible entry into politics.
During her appearance at an event organized by NDTV Marathi “Manch" on the women’s empowerment of Maharashtra, the 36-year-old actress was asked about joining politics.
According to the Bhakshak star, whose late father Satish Pednekar was a prominent politician, revealed that she is open to exploring other ways to make a bigger difference in the future.
“Serving my country is in my blood. No matter what form that service takes, I will always embrace it,” said Pednekar, adding that she is trying to do that through the stories she tells.
“If I get an opportunity in the future to contribute in a deeper and more meaningful way, then why not?),” said the The Lady Killer actress shared, adding that her ideology has always been very simple—she wants to serve her country as much as she can.
The Thank You for Coming performer, in the end, noted, “Even the work I do off-screen is driven by the same belief. That is who I am. Whatever form it may take, my intention remains the same.”
On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in the crime thriller series Daldal, is set to star alongside Imran Khan in Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, a romantic comedy drama slated to be released on Netflix.