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Katrina Kaif rewinds May memories in heartfelt photo dump: 'Been amazing'

The 'EK Tha Tiger' actress drops touching glimpses of her private life on Instagram

Katrina Kaif rewinds May memories in heartfelt photo dump: Been amazing
Katrina Kaif rewinds May memories in heartfelt photo dump: 'Been amazing' 

Katrina Kaif is celebrating motherhood as she debuts a new hair transformation. 

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, June 1st, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress released a glimpse at her private life, while she was enjoying travel diaries with her husband, Vicky Kaushal.

"May you’ve been amazing, whichever city I go, my search for the Best hot chocolate is on, happy to say that this is the best one ever," Kaif stated in the caption.

The 42-year-old Indian actress opened her slideshow by showing off her long black hair, as she had taken a fresh haircut. 

"Happy Family, but Mummy has a strange hairstyle. Reza, my legs started hurting just looking at you. Sugar, Gluten, Dairy. Gujapati Kulapati has a cold. I discovered this song on all my own, absolutely nobody told me about it," the Dhoom 3 actress shared.

Kaif also highlighted her culinary adventures and treasured family moments throughout the previous month, as she celebrated her husband’s 38th birthday.

At the time, the mom of one paid a heartfelt tribute with a few glimpses at her son, Vihaan. 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vihaan, on November 7, 2025, after almost 4 years of marriage.  

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