‘Obsession’ wins Bollywood over with massive praise

Hollywood’s latest movie Obsession has received widespread acclaim among Bollywood actors such as Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan.
Kartik Aaryan was among the first Bollywood celebrities to publicly praise the the supernatural psychological thriller.
Sharing her praise on social media, Panday took to her Instagram Story, revealing that the psychological horror thriller left a lasting impression on her.
The 27-year-old actress wrote, “I can't get this film out of my head... safe to say I am obsessed.”
She was joined by her Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star, who called it one of the best horror movies.
The 35-year-old actor wrote on his now deleted X account, “One of the best horror films after a very long time. Absolutely obsessed with #Obsession. Don’t miss this one.”
Made on a budget of $750,000 to $1 million, the Curry Barker directional horror movie has already surpassed $100 million worldwide since its release.
Released on May 15 worldwide and May 29 in India, the supernatural horror film follows a music store employee Bear, who buys a supernatural toy that grants him his wish for his childhood friend Nikki to fall in love with him, which results in horrifying consequences.
Apart from Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette in the leading roles, Obsession also features ensemble cast including Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter.