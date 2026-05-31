Ranveer Singh reacts to Arsenal's historic run, avoids 'Don 3' controversy 

Ranveer Singh is a devoted Arsenal fan amid the historic 2026 Champions League.
The Dhurandhar actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday, May 30th, to share his personal thoughts on the recent match gaming season.
"Proud of the boys. Fought like lions! Couldn't get any closer in a game of such fine margins. Congratulations to my Arsenal family on a historic season," Singh added.
The Padmaavat actor continued, "And... the best is yet to come!"
Ranveer Singh, 40, is currently exploring Budapest.
He also shares his pictures from his football outing, which quickly resonated with Arsenal supporters, who appreciated the Bollywood star's continued loyalty to the North London club.
This message also seems to indicate that he has no ill will to speak against his fellow actor and popular Indian film producer, Farhan Akhtar, who issued a complaint against Singh for abruptly calling off the filming of his upcoming film, Don 3.
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor following reports of his alleged departure from the Farhan Akhtar-directed project.
However, Ranveer Singh's team responded with a statement emphasising the actor’s respect for the film fraternity and everyone associated with the Don franchise.
The statement noted that Ranveer believes professional discussions should be handled with dignity, maturity, and mutual respect, adding that he does not wish to comment further on the issue.