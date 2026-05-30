Kiara Advani reveals strict on-set rule imposed by 'Toxic' director Geetu Mohandas

Kiara Advani has revealed that Toxic director Geetu Mohandas imposed a strict on-set rule.
Speaking to Bombay Times, the Kabir Singh starlet said that director Mohandas instructed her not to greet anyone on set to help her stay in character.
Advani shared, “Geetu is like, okay, tomorrow when you come on set, I want you to be… and I’m a person when I walk on set I’m always like, ‘Hi, what’s up, good morning’, I’m that person. And she’s like, ‘I don’t want pleasantries, I want you to come in that zone, no hi hello, not your team, nobody, just be in a zone today’.”
She shared that Toxic was filmed in both Kannada and English, making the experience particularly challenging for her.
Advani said, “Working in Kannada, I think I would say Toxic has been challenging because it’s for the first time that we shot in both English and Kannada. We would do the same scene. So this shot was an English shot first till we got the take right.”
Advani added, “Then we do the Kannada take, because you’re, at least for someone like me, Kannada not being my language, mugging up my dialogues literally the night before.”
The War 2 starlet also shared that her character Nadia made her rethink love and relationships, adding that it took her time to adjust to the world of Toxic, which explores complex man-woman dynamics and may feel unconventional to some viewers.
Toxic stars Yash in a dual role alongside Kiara Advani, with Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.
Mounted on a reported ₹700–800 crore budget, the film was first set for April 2025 release before being pushed to March 19, 2026.