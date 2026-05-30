News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Varun Dhawan makes major legal move to protect his identity amid rising deepfake threat

The 'Student of the Year' actor set to appear next in his upcoming romantic film, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

Varun Dhawan makes major legal move to protect his identity amid rising deepfake threat
Varun Dhawan makes major legal move to protect his identity amid rising deepfake threat  

Varun Dhawan has made a precautionary move to combat the deepfake threat.

The Student of the Year actor has obtained interim protection from the Delhi High Court against the misuse of his identity online on Saturday, May 30th.

According to Hindustan Times, Dhawan, 39, is among dozens of Bollywood celebrities who filed to safeguard their personality rights online.

Stars, who previously filed for legal protection, include Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and others.

In a significant relief, the single-judge bench of Justice Jyoti Singh also instructed social media intermediaries to ensure that the actor’s name, image, and voice are not misused "in any form or manner whatsoever.: 

The court’s order specifically addresses deepfake content created without the actor’s permission, along with unauthorised commercial exploitation linked to unidentified parties, referred to in legal terms as ‘John Doe’ defendants.

For those unaware, personality rights are becoming increasingly important due to the rise of AI-generated deepfakes, the booming creator economy, and the ease of digital identity theft.

This move allows individuals, from celebrities to everyday citizens, to protect their likeness, name, and voice from unauthorised commercial exploitation and malicious manipulation.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently promoting his upcoming romantic film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which is directed by his father, David Dhawan.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 5th, 2026.  

'Brown' trailer: Karisma Kapoor sparks buzz as disturbed cop chasing serial killer in Kolkata
'Brown' trailer: Karisma Kapoor sparks buzz as disturbed cop chasing serial killer in Kolkata
Kiara Advani reveals strict on-set rule imposed by 'Toxic' director Geetu Mohandas
Kiara Advani reveals strict on-set rule imposed by 'Toxic' director Geetu Mohandas
Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan reveal first pregnancy after 4 years of marriage
Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan reveal first pregnancy after 4 years of marriage
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set to arrive sooner than expected
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set to arrive sooner than expected
Amitabh Bachchan resumes work following shocking health scare rumours
Amitabh Bachchan resumes work following shocking health scare rumours
Salman Khan backs peace talks between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar over 'Don 3'
Salman Khan backs peace talks between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar over 'Don 3'
Malaika Arora talks about protecting her peace amid constant scrutiny
Malaika Arora talks about protecting her peace amid constant scrutiny
Karan Johar reacts to buzz over unfollowing Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & other celebs
Karan Johar reacts to buzz over unfollowing Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & other celebs
Pooja Bhatt makes bold comparison between herself and Alia Bhatt
Pooja Bhatt makes bold comparison between herself and Alia Bhatt
Ranveer Singh gets support after FWICE ban over ‘Don 3’
Ranveer Singh gets support after FWICE ban over ‘Don 3’
Shah Rukh Khan's blunt warning to Honey Singh over drug abuse
Shah Rukh Khan's blunt warning to Honey Singh over drug abuse
Pankaj Tripathi's raw confession on cultural shock: ‘People judged me very quickly...’
Pankaj Tripathi's raw confession on cultural shock: ‘People judged me very quickly...’

Popular News

'Brown' trailer: Karisma Kapoor sparks buzz as disturbed cop chasing serial killer in Kolkata

'Brown' trailer: Karisma Kapoor sparks buzz as disturbed cop chasing serial killer in Kolkata
36 minutes ago
Prince William clarifies his stance after King Charles' bid to repair ties with Harry, Meghan

Prince William clarifies his stance after King Charles' bid to repair ties with Harry, Meghan
2 hours ago
Justin Biber played key role in Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi's romance: What to know

Justin Biber played key role in Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi's romance: What to know

2 hours ago