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Duchess Sophie issues powerful call on major cause during Portugal visit

The Duchess of Edinburgh delivered a powerful speech to students in Lisbon at the Model NATO conference

Duchess Sophie issues powerful call on major cause during Portugal visit
Duchess Sophie issues powerful call on major cause during Portugal visit

Duchess Sophie has delivered a powerful speech condemning violence against women, describing it as “a scourge on the world” while calling for greater action to tackle the global issue.

During a three-day tour of Portugal with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duchess delivered a powerful speech to students in Lisbon at the Model NATO conference.

Sophie said she has witnessed women facing rape threats while working to promote peace and combat sexual violence in conflict, admitting she “sees no end” to the issue.

"Sexual violence in conflict is really a scourge on the world," she shared.

Sophie mentioned, "There are many countries in conflict now where the violence is endemic, and also the reality is sexual violence - violence against women and girls - is something that even after conflict, it's changing societies.”

Duchess Sophie issues powerful call on major cause during Portugal visit

King Charles’ sister-in-law also noted, "It is something that, unfortunately, I see no end of .. even countries that are post-conflict, the violence that is carrying on. It is not acceptable."

Duchess Sophie highlighted her support for the UN’s Women, Peace and Security agenda and recalled meeting women from the Democratic Republic of Congo who were receiving rape threats on their phones.

"They were there in the name of peace .. but they were receiving direct threats straight onto their phone," she said. "Women peace builders have different perspectives and priorities," she continued.

Sophie praised women working for peace in their communities, noting that many face serious risks, including threats, intimidation, detention and harm to their families because of their efforts.

During the second day of their Portugal visit, Prince Edward and Sophie helped assemble and operate a drone at aerospace company Tekeva.

The trip marks 640 years of UK-Portugal relations under the Treaty of Windsor.

The couple also attended a garden party hosted by the British ambassador in Lisbon before continuing their visit in Porto.

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