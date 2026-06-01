News
Make us preferred on Google
News

NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400: Race delayed by rain at Nashville Superspeedway

Denny Hamlin wins thrilling cracker barrel 400 at Nashville after rain delay

NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400: Race delayed by rain at Nashville Superspeedway
NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400: Race delayed by rain at Nashville Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series faced another weather disruption this weekend as the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway was delayed by rain on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

This marks the second consecutive week that weather has impacted the Cup Series schedule following the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The race, originally scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET, saw fans and teams waiting through an 80-minute delay.

Storms had already forced the cancellation of qualifying on Saturday with officials requiring fans to clear the grandstands for safety.

Following the delay, crews were able to resume operations and the green flag officially dropped at 8:25 p.m. ET.

Denny Hamlin wins thrilling cracker barrel 400 at Nashville after rain delay
Denny Hamlin wins thrilling cracker barrel 400 at Nashville after rain delay

Denny Hamlin, who secured the pole position via the NASCAR rulebook due to the canceled qualifying session, led the field as the 300-lap race began under the lights.

Despite the frustrating start, the event successfully moved forward.

Reflecting on the challenging weekend, track officials had emphasized the need for patience noting that the “start of Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway was delayed due to inclement weather in the area.”

Drivers and teams ultimately got to work picking up right where they left off in the Music City.

Russell Henley secures dramatic comeback victory at Charles Schwab challenge
Russell Henley secures dramatic comeback victory at Charles Schwab challenge
Arsenal trophy parade: Thousands descend on North London despite UCL miss
Arsenal trophy parade: Thousands descend on North London despite UCL miss
Marta Kostyuk opens up about ‘unbelievable’ French Open win over Swiatek
Marta Kostyuk opens up about ‘unbelievable’ French Open win over Swiatek
South Africa minister hits back after World Cup visa issues: 'embarrassing & grossly unfair'
South Africa minister hits back after World Cup visa issues: 'embarrassing & grossly unfair'
Here's why three players ejected before Tampa Bay Rays vs LA Angels
Here's why three players ejected before Tampa Bay Rays vs LA Angels
Spurs to play NBA Finals against Knicks: Rematch of 1999
Spurs to play NBA Finals against Knicks: Rematch of 1999
Paris Saint-Germain wins Champions League with thrilling victory over Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain wins Champions League with thrilling victory over Arsenal
Liverpool dismisses Arne Slot after disappointing season, approaches Andoni Iraola
Liverpool dismisses Arne Slot after disappointing season, approaches Andoni Iraola
Novak Djokovic pens emotional post for Fonseca after French Open heartbreak
Novak Djokovic pens emotional post for Fonseca after French Open heartbreak
Raheem Sterling arrested: Former England star held on suspicion of drug driving
Raheem Sterling arrested: Former England star held on suspicion of drug driving
Champions League final: Paris Saint Germain vs Arsenal preview and predictions
Champions League final: Paris Saint Germain vs Arsenal preview and predictions
UFC fight night Macau: Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo preview, fight card, predictions
UFC fight night Macau: Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo preview, fight card, predictions

Popular News

Sandy, Oregon shooting: Suspect in custody after police officer wounded

Sandy, Oregon shooting: Suspect in custody after police officer wounded
56 minutes ago
Angelina Jolie to mark major family event as ex-Brad Pitt risks losing bond with kids

Angelina Jolie to mark major family event as ex-Brad Pitt risks losing bond with kids
an hour ago
King Charles pays emotional tribute to the place closest to Queen Elizabeth’s heart

King Charles pays emotional tribute to the place closest to Queen Elizabeth’s heart
2 hours ago