NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400: Race delayed by rain at Nashville Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series faced another weather disruption this weekend as the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway was delayed by rain on Sunday, May 31, 2026.
This marks the second consecutive week that weather has impacted the Cup Series schedule following the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The race, originally scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET, saw fans and teams waiting through an 80-minute delay.
Storms had already forced the cancellation of qualifying on Saturday with officials requiring fans to clear the grandstands for safety.
Following the delay, crews were able to resume operations and the green flag officially dropped at 8:25 p.m. ET.
Denny Hamlin, who secured the pole position via the NASCAR rulebook due to the canceled qualifying session, led the field as the 300-lap race began under the lights.
Despite the frustrating start, the event successfully moved forward.
Reflecting on the challenging weekend, track officials had emphasized the need for patience noting that the “start of Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway was delayed due to inclement weather in the area.”
Drivers and teams ultimately got to work picking up right where they left off in the Music City.