Odell Beckham Jr. Breaks silence with emotional message after Giants deal

Odell Beckham Jr. is officially back with the New York Giants.
The team has signed the veteran wide receiver to a one-year contract, marking an emotional reunion with the franchise where he first rose to stardom.
The 33-year-old, who began his NFL career in New York, shared his excitement in a recent Instagram reel.
"Nothin was ever given to me I worked for everything I have. Never give up on urself. Home Team i’m back," he wrote. "Let’s get itttt."
Beckham Jr. twice worked out for the Giants this offseason, keeping himself prepared and in shape as he awaited contractual movement.
His return comes after stints with the Baltimore Ravens, where he played under head coach John Harbaugh, and the Miami Dolphins, as well as a six-game suspension in 2025.