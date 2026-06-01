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Russell Henley secures dramatic comeback victory at Charles Schwab challenge

Russell Henley clinches the Charles Schwab Challenge with a stunning four-birdie playoff comeback

Russell Henley secures dramatic comeback victory at Charles Schwab challenge
Russell Henley secures dramatic comeback victory at Charles Schwab challenge

Russell Henley staged a stunning comeback to win the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Trailing by three strokes with only three holes remaining, Henley delivered an incredible performance by birdying the final three holes of regulation to force a playoff.

The 37-year-old continued his momentum on the first extra hole, sinking a 5-foot birdie putt to secure his sixth PGA Tour title.

“Still kind of speechless about it,” Henley said after the victory. “Hard to believe I’m sitting here.”

His late surge denied fellow 37-year-old Eric Cole his first career PGA Tour win.


Cole, who led for much of the day, shot an even-par 70 and parred the final seven holes of regulation but could not match Henley’s pressure in the sudden-death playoff.

Reflecting on the intense mental and physical challenge of the sport, Henley added:

“I’ve been playing really well the last three to four years but I still feel like I keep coming back to this realization that it’s just so hard. So, to get to win out here and to play consistently well, it takes everything out of me.”

Henley earned $1.78 million for the win, along with the tournament’s signature plaid jacket and a customized 1982 Jeep Scrambler.

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