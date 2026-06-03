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Peabo Bryson dies at 75: Voice behind Disney classics remembered

The Grammy-winning singer, Peabo Bryson, has passed away at the age of 75

Peabo Bryson dies at 75: Voice behind Disney classics remembered
Peabo Bryson dies at 75: Voice behind Disney classics remembered

Peabo Bryson, best known for his work on Disney classics such as A Whole New World and Beauty and the Beast, has passed away at the age of 75.

As per his family statement, the Can You Stop the Rain crooner died on Tuesday, June 2, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Peabo Bryson's cause of death

The family did not unveil the exact cause of death publicly; however, Bryson suffered a stroke over the weekend and was under medical care.

Bryson released a number of hits from the 1970s to the 2010s, including I'm So Into You, Feel the Fire, If Ever You're In My Arms Again, and Reaching for the Sky.

The R&B singer bagged two Grammy Awards in his life for two duet performances: Beauty and the Beast with Celine Dion (1992) and A Whole New World with Regina Belle (1993).


Fans flooded the social media platforms, expressing their grief over the loss of the veteran singer.

"This man had one of the best voices to grace your ears. His music was often played in my house growing up. Sad to hear of his passing," penned a fan.

Another fan said, "RIP. The pop ballad versions of those songs he did with the cheesy typical DX7 electric piano or Roland JD-800 Crystal Rhodes sound were my childhood."

Bryson recently performed in a concert with Jeffrey Osborne in Georgia, US, last month and was set to perform several shows for his Golden Touch tour later this year, celebrating his five decades in the music industry.

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