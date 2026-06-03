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Taylor Swift ends social media silence after wild wedding invitation rumours

Taylor Swift drops bombshell post amid new drama regarding her upcoming wedding

Taylor Swift ends social media silence after wild wedding invitation rumours
Taylor Swift ends social media silence after wild wedding invitation rumours

Taylor Swift recently broke her social media silence amid a new drama surrounding wedding with Travis Kelce.

The 36-year-old singer seems unfazed by the drama surrounding her upcoming wedding with Travis Kelce as she had nothing but praise for Paul McCartney.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 3, and heaped praised for the legendary English musician and songwriter.

Taylor Swift ends social media silence after wild wedding invitation rumours

While sharing his announcement post that his new album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane would be released by the end of May, Swift wrote, “Never inspired by this eternally exceptional artist.”

In his Instagram post, the 83-year-old singer wrote, “My new album 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane' will be yours 29th May.”

He also added, “The album title, comes from a lyric in the track 'Days We Left Behind'.”


In the end, Paul McCartney noted, “I was thinking just that, about the days I left behind and I do often wonder if I’m just writing about the past but then I think how can you write about anything else?”

The Lover songstress’ new social media post comes within few hours after new reports claiming some of her and Kelce’s once-close A-list friends have been left off the guest list for an upcoming wedding.

According to Page Six’s source, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry were not invited to the Opalite musician and the NFL star’s upcoming wedding, which is set to take place next month on July 3, 2026.

Even last month, there were reports Blake Lively was unlikely to receive a wedding invite by Taylor Swift, who were once very close friends.

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