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NBC cancels 'The Hunting Party' after season two, fans urge Netflix to save the show

'The Hunting Party' has added to the long list of shows abruptly cancelled by NBC

NBC cancels The Hunting Party after season two, fans urge Netflix to save the show
NBC cancels 'The Hunting Party' after season two, fans urge Netflix to save the show

The Hunting Party, starring Melissa Roxburgh as former FBI profiler Rebecca 'Bex' Henderson, has been cancelled after two seasons at NBC.

NBC's decision to axe the series comes after it cancelled several of its shows, including Stumble and Brilliant Minds.

As reported by Deadline, NBC sibling Universal Television, the studio behind the crime drama, is expected to shop it to other outlets, with Netflix, which currently licenses the show in the US, being the main option.

The series, which aired its final episode on May 7, follows a small team of investigators that tries to capture dangerous killers who escaped from "The Pit", a top-secret government prison.


Netizens have called out NBC for cancelling shows, as one user penned, "If I were an actor I would never want my show to be on NBC. They cancel everything."

"That sucks. I love this show and it was just now really taking off. NBC sucks! They cancel everything," another fan said.

A third user added, "THE WORST DECISION NBC COULD’VE EVER MADE. The cast of the hunting party deserves SO MUCH BETTER and I pray they get picked up by Netflix or another streaming service! This can’t be the end!"

"@netflix please save the show," a comment under the cancellation announcement read.

"Noooo! This is so sad! This show was so good!," a fan wrote.

Besides Roxburgh, the cast included Nick Wechsler, Josh McKenzie, Patrick Sabongui, and Sara Garcia.

Moreover, NBC has renewed a number of shows, such as Chicago Fire, St Denis Medical, Chicago PD, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order and The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.

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