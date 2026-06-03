Kate Middleton, King Charles unite for major cancer event amid shared health battles

Kate Middleton and King Charles attended Cancer Research UK's 125th anniversary event in a major reunion move.
On Tuesday, June 2, the Princess of Wales and the monarch graced the event, which holds significant importance for the royal amid their own cancer struggles.
The reception, held at St. James' Palace in London, was hosted by Charles and Queen Camilla.
As per Buckingham Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also attended the event, which brought together researchers, clinicians, volunteers and partners involved in Cancer Research UK's efforts to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.
For the major outing, Kate stunned in a red dress featuring a white heart print.
Kate Middleton's and King Charles' cancer journeys
Charles announced in February 2024 that he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and was undergoing treatment.
A month later, Kate revealed that she was also receiving treatment for cancer.
In September 2024, the princess shared that she had completed chemotherapy amid taking a step back from her royal duties and focusing on her health and family.
She announced in January 2025 that she was in remission, while Charles continues his cancer treatment.
During the reception, Princess Kate met with Sebastian Bowen, late Deborah James' husband, the journalist and cancer awareness advocate known as "BowelBabe".
As reported by the Daily Mail, Bower shared gratitude for William for a heartfelt conversation he had with the couple's two children, to which Kate replied, "He's good like that."
Deborah James, who died in 2022 after living with incurable bowel cancer, was awarded a damehood during a personal home visit from Prince William shortly before her death.