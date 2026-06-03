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King Charles breaks silence after Sarah Ferguson's financial plea amid Epstein row

Sarah Ferguson makes financial demands from His Majesty amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

King Charles breaks silence after Sarah Fergusons financial plea amid Epstein row
King Charles breaks silence after Sarah Ferguson's financial plea amid Epstein row

King Charles III has issued a personal message after the former Duchess of York raised financial demands amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, His Majesty attended a special reception at St James's Palace to celebrate the 125th anniversary of his cancer charity foundation, CR UK, aiming to fund life-changing research.

During the royal event, Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also supported The King for his efforts to combat the fatal disease across the country.

Buckingham Palace shared a few glimpses of the British Royal Family from the event, with a message on behalf of the 77-year-old monarch.

"Thank you @CR_UK for 125 years of life-changing research. The King and Queen, accompanied by The Princess of Wales and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, have hosted a reception to mark the charity’s landmark year," His Majesty added.

The Royal Family continued, "Cancer Research UK, of which His Majesty is Patron, works tirelessly to transform how cancer is understood, prevented, detected and treated. Cancer survival has doubled in the UK over the past 50 years, and today, 8 in 10 people who receive cancer drugs in the UK receive a drug developed with the charity."

Notably, this statement came shortly after reports indicated that Sarah Ferguson had made big financial demands with King Charles to not reveal the Royal Family’s darkest secrets in her anticipated tell-all memoir, which left Prince William and Kate Middleton "fuming."

The former life partner of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is currently under criminal investigation, is negotiating a pension deal with His Majesty.

For those unaware, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have been estranged from the royals after their secret ties with the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, were exposed.   

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