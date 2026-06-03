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Katie Price's reunion with husband Lee Andrews in jeopardy after major prison twist

Price recently flew to Dubai amid reports of husband Lee Andrews' imminent jail release

Katie Prices reunion with husband Lee Andrews in jeopardy after major prison twist
Katie Price's reunion with husband Lee Andrews in jeopardy after major prison twist

It looks like Katie Price's planned reunion with her husband Lee Andrews in Dubai is now in jeopardy following a major development related to his imprisonment.

According to Daily Mail, Price's husband “won't be getting released from prison anytime soon".

A source, in this regard, dished out to the publication, "Katie is going to the [Al Awir] prison on Wednesday to try to speak to Lee."

As per insider, Andrews is still locked up there and it does not look like he is getting out any time soon.

Price recently flew to Dubai amid reports of husband Lee Andrews imminent jail release
Price recently flew to Dubai amid reports of husband Lee Andrews' imminent jail release

The new claims come two days after the former British model was spotted at London Gatwick airport flying Dubai to reunite with her 43-year-old businessman husband.

It’s worth mentioning here that last month, Katie Price revealed that she feared something serious had happened to Lee Andrews as he had been missing for nearly two weeks.

At the time, the 47-year-old model claimed via her podcast that Andrews might have been kidnapped, and his life might be in danger.

However, he did not disappear instead, he was arrested and detained in Dubai on suspicion of spying, multiple outstanding warrants and investigations related to fraud.

Katie Price married Lee Andrews in January 2026, just days after meeting in person.

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