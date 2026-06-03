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Clint Eastwood bows out of Hollywood after decades of film success

The four-time Oscar winner rose to fame in the 1960s television series 'Rawhid'

Clint Eastwood bows out of Hollywood after decades of film success
Clint Eastwood bows out of Hollywood after decades of film success

Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood has reportedly retired from acting and directing at the age of 96, bringing to a close one of the most celebrated and enduring careers in film history.

The four-time Oscar winner, who celebrated his 96th birthday on May 31, rose to fame in the 1960s television series Rawhide before cementing his status as a Hollywood icon through Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy, including The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.


After directing his first feature, Play Misty for Me, Eastwood built an impressive filmmaking career spanning decades with hits including Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby and American Sniper.

Eastwood became one of Hollywood’s most successful actors-turned-directors, working across multiple genres and earning a reputation for completing films ahead of schedule and under budget.

He said at a gig in November, in a video that’s currently doing the rounds online: “I have many fond memories of working with him. Now he’s retired, he’s 95 years old. But I was very lucky to be able to work with him on quite a few films. It was a great experience for me.”

Eastwood often balanced acting and directing duties throughout his career, last appearing in Cry Macho in 2021 before helming Juror No. 2 in 2024.

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