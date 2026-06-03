'Love Island' stars Laura Whitmore, Iain Stirling expand family, announce second child 

Laura Whitmore is celebrating the arrival of her second child with her spouse, Iain Stirling, as "a new player has entered the game."
The Irish television star took to her Instagram account to share the joyful update with her fans as she officially announced the birth of her second baby.
"A new player has entered the game! We welcomed the most precious baby last month, unexpectedly early and with dramatic flair (wouldn’t expect anything else)," Whitmore stated in a heartfelt caption.
She continued explaining, "I had made a 5-hour birthing playlist this time, only played about 3 songs - ended up using it post birth. It’s a really good playlist. Can somebody please use it?"
"Been enjoying baby smells, lack of sleep and scrumptious hands and wrists," she wrapped up her statement.
Fans reaction on Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's second child:
Congratulatory messages are in order after Laura revealed the delightful family update, with one netizen saying, "Ahhh, congratulations, beauty!! Sending love to you and your family."
"We have another new living legend," another noted.
While a third commented, "SO HAPPY!!!! Huge congrats to you both, and it was a joy to capture your bump in all its glory.”
For those unaware, Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have been married since 2020. They are also parents to their daughter, whose identity they have kept secret due to privacy.