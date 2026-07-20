Cardi B finds new love interest amid Maduka Okoye dating buzz after Stefon Diggs split?

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye have once again sparked romance rumours after the pair were photographed sharing an intimate moment during a getaway in Venice.
The WAP singer and the Nigerian football star enjoyed lunch with several companions at Gio's restaurant at the St. Regis, where the rapper made a stylish appearance in a turquoise dress.
The pair sat side by side, with Okoye smiling as Cardi B chatted with the group and showed off her long manicure.
According to TMZ, Cardi B and Maduka Okoye did not display any public affection but appeared at ease together during the outing with friends.
The source shared that the group watched a fireworks show from the hotel while Cardi B and Okoye dined together and appeared to be enjoying the evening.
Cardi B and Okoye fuelled romance speculation after appearing together at a Paris Fashion Week show earlier this month.
Okoye drew attention after assisting Cardi B to her seat, with fans questioning whether the pair were dating.
Her appearance with Okoye comes after the two initially sparked dating rumors following her separation from Stefon Diggs.
Who is Maduka Okoye?
Okoye is a goalkeeper for Serie A club Udinese. He was born in Germany and currently plays for the Nigerian national team.
He has been in an “on-again, off-again” relationship with Jelicia Westhoff, a Dutch model and social media influencer.
The pair have a son together, Isaiah Emil Okoye, and have reportedly been together since 2021.
Cardi B’s previous romance
Cardi B was last linked to NFL star Stefon Diggs as the pair attended the Super Bowl in February before the Drip rapper appeared to confirm their split later that month.
The pair share one child together, a son who was born in November 2025.
Their son is Cardi’s fourth child.
She’s also mother to Kulture, Wave and Blossom, whom she shares with ex-husband Offset.