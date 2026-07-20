Justin Bieber, Madonna, BTS, Shakira fail to win over all fans at World Cup final

Justin Bieber, Madonna, BTS and Shakira's much-anticipated halftime performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final has sparked mixed reactions, with many fans taking to social media to describe the star-studded show as underwhelming despite its high-profile lineup.
On July 19, the global stars headlined the halftime show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with the performance curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.
Despite the high-profile lineup, many viewers felt the show lacked energy and cohesion.
Madonna opened the halftime show by lip-syncing to her hit Music as dancers roller-skated around her.
The performance then shifted unexpectedly to the Muppets' Animal playing drums to Seven Nation Army, leaving many viewers puzzled.
BTS followed with an energetic performance of Dynamite before Jason Sudeikis made a surprise appearance as Ted Lasso to introduce the Peaches singer.
Bieber slowed the pace with an acoustic rendition of Everything Hallelujah, while Shakira and Burna Boy later revived the energy with Dai Dai.
Coldplay closed the show alongside Gustavo Dudamel and New York's PS22 Chorus.
Fans reactions on Justin Bieber, Madonna, BTS and Shakira's much-anticipated halftime performance
Soon after the halftime show ended, fans flooded social media with their reactions as many viewers expressed disappointment, criticizing the performance for its uneven pacing, abrupt transitions and lack of cohesion.
“Madonna and Bieber and the kids at end could’ve been cut out,” one wrote.
Another added, “90% Madonna seems prerecorded. Bieber song selection was bad. Hype to snooze to hype. I get the message of the halftime show but cmon. Should’ve just been BTS and Shakira.”
The third noted, “Watching the World Cup halftime show left me speechless. The football was the entertainment. The halftime show was cultural degradation. Painfully empty. A circus.”
While another viewer called the show “disjointed”, as well as “thematically all over the place, and really just lacking any vision whatsoever.”
The show marked the first-ever halftime performance in FIFA World Cup history and was attended by a host of Hollywood stars, including Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.