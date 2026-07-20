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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 14 minutes ago
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Taylor Swift takes first big step to avoid 'drifting apart' from Travis Kelce: 'never going to...'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot earlier this month at Madison Square Garden, New York

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 14 minutes ago
Taylor Swift takes first big step to avoid drifting apart from Travis Kelce: never going to...
Taylor Swift takes first big step to avoid 'drifting apart' from Travis Kelce: 'never going to...'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have vowed to avoid the same mistakes other Hollywood couple made and eventually "drifted apart".

The 14-time Grammy-winner - who tied the knot with her NFL boyfriend at Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026, has decided not to live in a different city, away from Travis, to strengthen their marriage.

As the Kansas City Chiefs tightend gears for his return to the National Football later this month, an insider close to the newly married couple has claimed, "Taylor has no intention of letting that happen to them. If Travis has to be in Missouri, she’ll be there too."

"They’ve seen too many Hollywood couples drift apart because work kept them in different places," they added.

The insider further revealed that, “They are not going to live in different cities,"adding, "If Travis needs to be somewhere for football, Taylor will make that home too."

According to the source Taylor's ability to "write, record, and run her business from almost anywhere," gives her the freedom to be whereever Travis is.

"She wants to wake up next to her husband, not just see him on weekends. Being together isn’t an afterthought—it’s the priority," added the source.

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