Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner to Rihanna, A$AP Rocky: Hollywood couples at World Cup finale

FIFA World Cup 2026 brings the famous Hollywood couples closer than ever!
As the buzz around Argentina Vs Spain finale reached fever pitch, celebrity couples from Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet to Jay-Z and Beyoncé hit MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, on Sunday, July 19.
Soon after the exciting face off between Spain and Argentina kicked off, the live streaming confirmed the attendance of celebrity couples - who are either married or currently dating.
The Dune actor and the his ladylove Kylie, who recently lost her grandmother MJ Shannon was seen enjoying the match in the crowd.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky also took time out for the passion of football as they were seen all smiles while enjoying Halftime Show performances.
Next in line are queen Beyoncé and husband, Jay-Z, who were caught on camera during the Halftime Show.
Newly married Dua Lipa also made it to the stadium in a Argentina jersey with husband Callum Turner.
The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy was also in puvellian with her husband Malcolm McRae.
While another high profile figures including the likes of the legendary former footballer, David Beckham with wife, Victoria Beckham, Hollywood A-listers, Tom Cruise, Mat Damon and Andrien Brody were also in attendance.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Halftime Show
Madonna kicked off the Halftime show the 11-minute mega-mix performance on her hit 2009 track Music.
She arrived into the stadium in a dune buggy driven by Brazilian soccer legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho before taking the stage.
Madonna's gig was followed by an electrifying performance by the popular South Korean band, BTS on their song, Dynamite.
Next in line was Justin Bieber - who sang Everything Hallelujah before a smashing performance by Shakira and Burna Boy on Dai Dai.