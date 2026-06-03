Jennifer Aniston 'pumps' the brakes on marriage plans with Jim Curtis: Here's why 

Jennifer Aniston is not ready to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend, Jim Curtis.
Despite being together for over a year, the Friends alum reportedly hit pause on her wedding plans with her current love interest.
On Wednesday, June 3rd, a bombshell report by Star magazine claimed that before making a lifetime commitment, Aniston, 57, and Curtis, 50, wanted to navigate questions about timings, careers, and where they would build a future together.
"Jen still sees Jim as the person she wants to grow old with, but right now there's no room in her schedule for a wedding," the tipster told the outlet.
Furthermore, an insider revealed that, "She wants it to be special and not rushed. Jen had to tell Jim in no uncertain terms, I can't marry you, not right now, anyway."
According to a source close to the couple, Aniston has been backed by her friends, supporting her in making the decision.
The Morning Show actress's close pals believed the decision had been taken within the right time, as their relationship had been moving too fast, and they believed slowing things down made more sense.
So far, Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have been working to cope with the challenges before coming to a big decision in their respective lives.