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Jennifer Aniston makes rare reference to ex-Brad Pitt during nostalgic 'Friends' chat

'The Morning Show' star sparked buzz as she made a rare comment about ex-husband Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston makes rare reference to ex-Brad Pitt during nostalgic Friends chat
Jennifer Aniston makes rare reference to ex-Brad Pitt during nostalgic 'Friends' chat

Jennifer Aniston has surprised fans with a rare comment about her ex-husband Brad Pitt while reuniting with Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow.

The Morning Show star made a rare comment about ex-husband the F1 star while reuniting with Friends co-star, the Scream star for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, as the pair reflected on standout guest stars from the show.

Aniston asked Kudrow, “Did you like the Thanksgiving episodes? Those were fun.”

Kudrow responded, “Yes. Those were great, the Thanksgiving episodes. When Brad was on, that was hilarious."

While Aniston said, “I know. How funny. The movie stars that came on Friends. Brad, Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts. Isabella Rossellini.”

She continued, “We had so many - Sean Penn. They were always nervous. Remember? I always found it fascinating how nervous they were.”

Kudrow responded, “Yes. Nervous. Well, because what’s the tone? It’s not theater; it’s for TV. It’s not a movie. What the hell is this?”

She mentioned, “And it’s a good question. And I remember someone asked one time. I didn’t know how to explain it, so I said, ‘Oh, just talk louder. Same intention, just -’”


Aniston and Brad Pitt began dating in 1998 and married in 2000, before announcing their split in 2005.

Pitt later went on to a relationship with Angelina Jolie, whom he married in 2014 after they had three children together, before the couple filed for divorce in 2016.

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