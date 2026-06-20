Salman Khan legal battle over 'Kala Hiran' faces major setback: Deets inside

A Delhi High Court hearing on Salman Khan’s plea related to Kala Hiran has been postponed.
As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the Delhi High Court has deferred hearing the Sultan’s plea against Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, with the matter now listed for July 1 after the filmmakers sought time to respond.
Appearing for Khan, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi sought interim protection against the release and publicity of the film.
"He is producing a film on my life and tearing up the notice. He has no right to make a film of my life. I am seeking an interim injunction. The teaser has already been released," Sethi submitted before the court.
Khan’s legal team claims the actor was never consulted or asked for consent, despite the film allegedly drawing from events linked to his life and legal history.
The filmmakers' counsel, however, requested time to place their response on record, stating that they had received a copy of the application only recently.
Notably, the Dabangg star petition argues that Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy draws from the 1998 blackbuck case, despite no explicit reference to him in the film.
The application claims the film’s promotional material includes visual and contextual references that make Khan identifiable, pointing to a May 2026 poster featuring a character resembling him and wearing a similar blue bracelet.