Sabri Sisters achieve major milestone at NYC's Times Square, spark national pride 

The Sabri Sisters have made the nation proud as they unlock new career milestones.
The iconic singing sensation has recently collaborated with Spotify Pakistan, becoming the singing platform’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador.
Following their announcement of a new role, the nieces of late Pakistani singer, Amjad Sabri, featured on Spotify’s iconic Times Square billboard in New York City last Wednesday, June 17.
Sabri Sisters' announcement about Spotify's Equal Pakistan:
On Monday, June 22, the official account of the Pakistani singers collaborated with Spotify Pakistan to release their image as Ambassadors for Q2 2026, celebrating the achievement with their devoted fans, who have been supporting the rising artists since the beginning of their musical journey.
"This duo’s melodies will now echo across the world. Listen to @SabriSistersOfficial on the #EQUALPakistan playlist," they captioned.
Fans' reaction:
The breakout duo of Sanam and Anamta Sabri also expressed gratitude as they wrote from their personal accounts on the post.
Saman Sabri said, "ALHUMDULILAH," while Anamta dropped a red heart emoji with an evil eye.
Among the two fans, also send heartiest congratulations to the epic duo, as one said, "@anamtasabrii @sabrisistersofficial congratulations many more to come."
"Pak Music on fire," another gushed.
A third commented, "Incredible."
Who are Sabri Sisters?
For those unaware, the Sabri Sisters (Anamta and Saman Sabri) are a rising Pakistani musical duo; they are the nieces of the legendary late Qawwal Amjad Sabri.
They have gained massive popularity for bridging traditional Sufi sounds with modern mainstream music, featuring on popular platforms like Coke Studio.
Sabri Sisters' career achievements:
Sabri Sisters recently rose to prominence with their iconic rendition, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, a unique musical collaboration with Asim Azhar.
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is a superhit Original Song Track for the hit Pakistani drama series of the same name, which stars actors Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan.
They are also widely recognised for their Coke Studio 15 track Maghron La, alongside Rozeo, released in 2024.
The epic duo collaborated with major artists, including Farhan Saeed and Atif Aslam.
Ambassadors of EQUAL Pakistan:
This update came after Sabri Sisters announced their collaboration with Spotify as ambassadors for EQUAL Pakistan on Instagram.
In the clip, uploaded on their social media account, the two said, "A platform like EQUAL Pakistan from Spotify is important as it gives recognition to Pakistani artists on a global scale."
"There was always a wish to be part of this prestigious list of musicians who have been selected as EQUAL Ambassadors in the past, and now it feels so surreal and exciting, especially knowing that legends like Abida Parveen and Sanam Marvi have represented Pakistan as well," they continued.
Upcoming musical projects of Sabri Sisters:
On a professional front, the Sabri Sisters are currently embarking on their debut UK Tour in the summer of 2026, featuring a blend of traditional Qawwali and modern melodies.
They will kick off their upcoming musical tour, which is produced by Qawwali World, on July 31st, at Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.
However, the tour will conclude on Sunday, August 2nd, at The Lowry, Manchester.
Sabri Sisters also performed at New York City’s Le Poisson Rouge on October 18th, 2026.