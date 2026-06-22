Saif Ali Khan reveals Ranbir Kapoor turned down his role in 'Cocktail': 'He said no'  

Saif Ali Khan has unveiled the real reason for Ranbir Kapoor’s turning down his role in Cocktail.
While promoting his new film, Kartavya, the Race actor was asked about his journey in the 2012 film in the wake of its second part premiering, which stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandana in the leading roles.
Speaking about his working experience with Homi Adajania, Saif said that before him, the captain of the ship had approached the biggest names of Bollywood at the time.
The father of two revealed that Homi also reached out to Ranbir Kapoor, who later turned down the role due to Deepika Padukone's "delicious" character as Veronica.
"I remember some names they asked. I think they had asked Imran, and they had asked Ranbir. They had asked a few people, and I said, ‘Okay, then, I’ll do it," the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor told Variety.
He went on sharing, "And I think they should all be very thankful I did (laughs). That’s my story. Yeah, because I had great fun."
The first instalment of the movie was released in July, 2012, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in the leading roles.
However, at the time, the film failed to run successfully at the box office due to its unconventional ending.
Now, the second part of the movie has launched on June 19th 2026.