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'Love & War' tragedy: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film faces heart-wrenching incident

'Love & War' has triggered renewed scrutiny after tragic incident

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Love & War tragedy: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film faces heart-wrenching incident
'Love & War' tragedy: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film faces heart-wrenching incident

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War faced a tragic incident.

The tragic passing of a 42-year-old crew member on the set of Love & War has triggered renewed scrutiny over industry safety protocols, with the incident taking place at Royal Pump Studio on June 17.

As per representatives of the Film Studio Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union (FSSAMU), the incident took place at around 3 am.

While the cause of death remains unverified, initial findings point to a possible electric shock from a short circuit, and officials are awaiting post-mortem results to establish clarity.

FWICE reaction on tragic incident

In the aftermath of the accident, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and FSSAMU reportedly wrote to the producers of Love & War, asking for aid for the victim’s family.

FWICE president B.N. Tiwari, according to a TOI report, said, “Apart from monetary compensation, we have requested the producer to take responsibility for the children's education. Workers are often made to work far beyond the prescribed eight to ten hours, and there is a limit to how much a person can physically stretch themselves at work.”

He added, “Once the post-mortem report comes, we will decide our next course of action. No matter how big the producer is or how big a film is being made, workers' lives cannot be put at risk.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War release date


Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming epic romantic drama Love & War is officially scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.

Initially targeted for Christmas 2025 and later shifted to August 2026, the filmmakers pushed the release window to the Republic Day weekend of January 2027 to ensure perfect post-production and visual effects execution.

Love & War cast

Love & War tragedy: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film faces heart-wrenching incident

It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

The supporting characters & cameos inculdes Supriya Pathak, Deepika Padukone, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Boman Irani, Javed Jaffrey, & Tusshar Kapoor.

Love & War storyline


The narrative is said to be a contemporary, high-stakes love triangle involving two military officers, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and a woman, played by Alia Bhatt, caught between love, duty, and pride.

Love & War grand song shooting

Filming resumed at Royal Palms in Mumbai as the cast is wrapping up a massive, meticulously storyboarded song sequence featuring nearly 200 background dancers

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