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Ranveer Singh returns after self-imposed media break with cheeky Father's Day post

The 'Dhurandhar' star marks 2026 Father's Day with a heartfelt message on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Ranveer Singh returns after self-imposed media break with cheeky Fathers Day post
Ranveer Singh returns after self-imposed media break with cheeky Father's Day post 

Ranveer Singh has made a powerful return to social media on 2026 Father's Day after a self-imposed 18-month media break.  

In the wake of his Don 3 controversy, the Dhurandhar: The Revenge star has built boundaries to protect his sanity and has made a surprise return to his official Instagram account as he continued to celebrate International Father's Day.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Sunday, June 21, Singh shared a vibrant selfie featuring himself, posing with a giant bar of Super You "chocolate." 

"The big daddy bar," the father of one wrote over the image.

In another slide, he shared a photo of himself eating the chocolate, writing, "It's better when melting."

P.C. Ranveer Singh/Instagram stories
P.C. Ranveer Singh/Instagram stories 
P.C. Ranveer Singh/Instagram stories
P.C. Ranveer Singh/Instagram stories  

Ranveer Singh is also a dad to his only daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, whom he shares with his wife, Deepika Padukone. 

They are also expecting their second child, as they revealed their second pregnancy on April 19th with a heartwarming announcement. 

This update marked his first since a report claimed that the Dil Dhadakne Do star has decided to stay away from the media for 18 months to avoid giving his stance on his recent controversy with Farhan Akhtar.  

Filmfare revealed that a leading trade journalist met with Singh, where he made it clear that he would not comment on the Don 3 drama and would not participate in any interviews for at least the next 18 months. 

For those unaware, Bollywood has been shaken by the emerging controversy between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar after the Padmaavat actor abruptly exited the Don 3.

Later, Farhan filed a complaint against the actor for the financial damage caused by his abrupt walkout from the film.   

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