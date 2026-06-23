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Shraddha Kapoor stuns in 'Eetha' teaser as she plays folk icon Vithabai Narayangaonkar

Shraddha Kapoor traditional Marathi look also won over the internet

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Shraddha Kapoor stuns in Eetha teaser as she plays folk icon Vithabai Narayangaonkar
Shraddha Kapoor stuns in 'Eetha' teaser as she plays folk icon Vithabai Narayangaonkar

Shraddha Kapoor’s first-look from Eetha have been unveiled, offering a glimpse into her transformation as legendary folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

On Tuesday, June 23, the first teaser was dropped, revealing the Stree 2 starlets striking transformation as legendary lavani artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

The visuals and scale of the teaser have already impressed fans online.

The teaser sheds light on the artist's story, showing her determination as she resumes performing soon after childbirth.

Shraddha could be seen enduring labour pain to give birth, and then returning to the stage.

Fans reaction on Shraddha Kapoor’s first-look from Eetha

Her traditional Marathi look also won over the internet.

One fan commented, “Shraddha Kapoor is coming back after 2 years but seems like it was worth the wait. What an intro bhaiii! Shraddha as Marathi lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar looks terrific. Nailed It.”

A comment read, “The best teaser I have seen in 2026 so far.”

“The teaser looks visually stunning, and Shraddha Kapoor is absolutely breathtaking. Her graceful dance sequences make her look almost celestial, and her screen presence is captivating from the very first frame,” said one user.

“Each and every frame in the #Eetha teaser screams GRANDEUR!! People are not realizing how massive this film is going to be,” wrote another.

Shraddha Kapoor post before teaser release


Prior to the launch, Shraddha Kapoor unveiled two stills revealing her character look.

In the photos, she is seen in elegant traditional sarees, appearing regal and drawing immediate attention from fans.

She captioned the post, "Taiyaar ho... Aa rahi hai #EETHA. Teaser out in 2 hours. Stay tuned."

The post went viral within minutes of being shared on Instagram.

One user wrote, "Super duper excited, Mam. Lots and lots of love," while another commented, "Thu thu thu... no nazar."

Other reactions included "Yesss Queen," "Excited for this," and "SEATED FOR THIS ONE."

Eetha release date

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is slated to hit theatres on August 28.

Eetha cast

The upcoming Hindi biographical drama movie Eetha stars Shraddha Kapoor in the titular lead role alongside Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

About Eetha

Shraddha Kapoor stuns in Eetha teaser as she plays folk icon Vithabai Narayangaonkar

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced under Maddock Films, the movie is a biopic based on the life of legendary Marathi folk artist and Tamasha dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

The title is derived from "Vitha" - a regional nickname associated with Vithabai.

It showcases the vibrant cultural history of Maharashtra and its traditional Tamasha performance art.

Set between the 1950s and the 1980s, the film is expected to explore Vithabai's life, legacy, and her contribution to the performing arts.

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