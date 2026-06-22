Diljit Dosanjh concert erupts in chaos after protester crashes stage mid-show

Diljit Dosanjh has once again found himself at the center of the Khalistan controversy.
During his first San Francisco concert – held on June 20, 2026, as part of his Aura World Tour – the Indian-American singer and actor faced a tense situation when a protester stormed the stage mid-performance, throwing the show into chaos.
Over the weekend, the Main Vaapas Aaunga actor performed at San Francisco’s Chase Center in California, where his show was briefly interrupted when a pro-Khalistan protester allegedly broke through security and rushed onto the stage while carrying a Khalistan flag.
In a video from the concert circulating on social media, the 42-year-old singer could be seen dancing on stage. However, he suddenly stopped after noticing a man nearby holding a Khalistan flag and moved away from him.
The video then showed security staff approaching the man and taking him away from the stage area after which he was removed from the venue and later arrested by police.
Fans’ reactions:
On Instagram, one of the fans lauded the security team’s move, writing, “They threw him down the stairs off the stage .. i applauded. Deserved.”
“Go try that in India,” a second slammed the protester.
“Fu**in beat the hell out of him,” wrote a third.
Diljit Dosanjh reacts to protesters disrupting concert:
Diljit Dosanjh’s San Francisco concert was not the first time when his show was disrupted by pro-Khalistan activists.
During an April 2026 show in Canada, a group of protesters caused chaos by raising slogans and waving separatist flags inside the venue, leading the security team to step in and remove them from the concert.
Following the incident, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram Stories to address the disruption, writing in Punjabi, “Standing outside and protesting — anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they’ve come from and that they support me.”
“But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and then try to come inside and do the same thing, that will not be tolerated,” he continued.
“This is not about any banner or flag — the real issue is your intention behind it. I told security that anyone trying to disrupt the program should be picked up and thrown out. I never said anything against any banner, so don’t spread fake narratives. I’ve been avoiding this issue since last year — but not anymore). Thank you. Love & peace (peace sign emoji),” concluded the Lover singer.
What is Khalistan movement?
The Khalistan movement is referred to a demand by some Sikhs for a separate country called Khalistan in Punjab, India.
While most Sikhs do not support separation, some groups believe that they should have their own independent nation.
The issue became prominent in 1980s after clashes between Sikh militants and the Indian government. However, the movement largely faded over the time, with some activists still supporting it till date.
The Khalistan issue gained attention once again in the 2020s when some Sikh activist groups in western countries such as Canada, the UK, and Australia organized rallies, referendums, and campaigns supporting the demand for an independent nation.
How is Diljit Dosanjh connected to Khalistan controversy?
Diljit Dosanjh was first linked to the Khalistan controversy in October 2025, when he appeared on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.
In the show, the singer touched the legendary Indian actor’s feet as a gesture of respect and the Baghban star praised him as “Punjab da puttar”, while acknowledging his flood relief efforts.
After the episode aired, pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) said that Dosanjh “insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide” by honoring Bachchan.
They claimed that Amitabh Bachchan publicly encouraged violence against Sikhs by raising the slogan “Khoon Ka Badla Khoon” (Blood for Blood), after former PM Indira Gandhi’s death in 1984 – an allegation the Sholay star denied at the time.