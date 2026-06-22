Alia Bhatt's bold reaction on 'India's Got Latent' leaves fans speechless 

Alia Bhatt is winning the internet with her bold reaction to the controversial moments during her latest appearance on India's Got Talent.
The Jigra actress is currently promoting her upcoming film, Alpha, alongside her co-star, Sharvari Wagh, and she brings her true artist energy to Samay Raina's buzzing second instalment of his comedy show.
On Friday, the show launched on Netflix and YouTube, starring the host himself, Alia, Sharvari, stand-up comedian Ashish Solanki, and Balraj Ghai.
Alia Bhatt's bold reaction to controversial jokes:
As the show broke the internet with its opening episode, fans are also talking about the Heart of Stone alum's reaction to some of the controversial jokes, defining her aura.
Avinash Agarwal impersonates Donald Trump:
During the new episode, comedian Avinash Agarwal impersonated the United States of America's President, Donald Trump, and roasted the panel with his pointed jokes.
However, he also referenced Epstein's Little St. James Island after Samay asked for oil as part of the bit, he said, "You want oil? Come to the island. There's a lot of oil."
Internet loves how Alia Bhatt reacted to the Epstein Island joke:
Leaving the audience in fits, including Samay Raina and the other panel guests, but Alia chose to stay silent and did not laugh at the controversial yet insensitive joke.
Several viewers also pointed out that the panel’s laughter during the moment made the situation worse, with one commenting, "So, Epstein Island is a joke for that clown Samay Raina, despite knowing whatever cruelty has happened to children and women on that island? They all laughed and enjoyed the joke. Ill people."
"Jokes about Epstein Island will never be funny, man. This is beyond disgusting," another bashed.
Another said, "Actually alia was uncomfortable throughout; she was feeling like an imposter. Which is obvious."
"It only takes a small gesture to reveal a person's awareness and moral compass. Alia Bhatt, the lone voice on the panel refusing to laugh at a joke about Epstein Island, showed more integrity in that moment than the rest combined," a fourth continued.
What is Epstein Island controversy?
It is important to note that Epstein Island is linked to the former sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, and is globally associated with serious crimes involving exploitation and abuse.
Viewers felt that turning it into a punchline crossed a line and had hurt people’s sentiments, while many labelled the act as "mere entertainment."
Samay Raina's India's Got Latent drama:
This is not the first time Samay Raina sparked backlash, as his previous season of the show was banned last year for delivering controversial skits during his show, and he ended up facing serious charges.
Now, after a year, the 28-year-old YouTuber and stand up comedian has returned with his brand-new India's Got Latent season 2, which premiered on June 20th, 2026.
The opening episode featured raw, spontaneous banter, emotional performances, and even AI-related surprise giveaways for contestants.
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh promotes Alpha:
While Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh appeared to promote their new film, Alpha, which is set to release across the globe on July 3rd, 2026.
Notably, the Student of the Year actress took her promotional game to the next level as she interviewed India's fastest athlete, Gurindervir Singh, ahead of her new project.
The two actresses will share the big screens for the first time alongside Bollywood's veteran actors, including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others.
Hrithik Roshan is also expected to make a surprise appearance in the movie, directed by Shiv Rawail.